297 Food Outlets Fined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 03:00 PM

297 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority teams imposed fines on 297 food points for violating the PFA rules during last month.

According to PFA spokesman for PFA on Wednesday, teams headed by Additional director operation PFA Umar Farooq Sheikh inspected 1932 eateries and food selling points and discarded 4000-liter adulterated milk,1500 kg pickles,1930 liters contaminated water,368-kg spices and 306 kg unhygienic oil.

The teams got registered cases against three people over adulteration in concerned police stations while production of two units was sealed over violation.

Notices were served to 1300 food points for selling unhygienic sub-standard food items, he added.

