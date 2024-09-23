297 held for overcharging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The district administration imposed Rs 2.8 million fine on 1,020 shopkeepers

over profiteering in the district during the current month.

Furthermore, 297 individuals were arrested for violating price regulations.

A performance review meeting of price control magistrates chaired by Additional Deputy

Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali was held at the

Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

Addressing the magistrates, ADCG Muhammad Asad Ali emphasized the need for strict

compliance with the Punjab government's zero-tolerance policy towards hoarding.

District Officer Industries Muhammad Abdul Rauf briefed the meeting regarding actions.