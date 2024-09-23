297 Held For Overcharging
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The district administration imposed Rs 2.8 million fine on 1,020 shopkeepers
over profiteering in the district during the current month.
Furthermore, 297 individuals were arrested for violating price regulations.
A performance review meeting of price control magistrates chaired by Additional Deputy
Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali was held at the
Deputy Commissioner’s Office.
Addressing the magistrates, ADCG Muhammad Asad Ali emphasized the need for strict
compliance with the Punjab government's zero-tolerance policy towards hoarding.
District Officer Industries Muhammad Abdul Rauf briefed the meeting regarding actions.
Recent Stories
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan
SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict
PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Trained teachers are nation's asset: minister2 minutes ago
-
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day2 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh café host reference on novel ‘ Siyah Heeray’12 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 tackles 180 emergencies last week12 minutes ago
-
241 Green tractors to be provided on subsidy in Lodhran12 minutes ago
-
DC holds meeting after assuming charge12 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 45 kg drugs in 11 operations22 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide takes notice of 54,000 cases of Malaria reported from KP32 minutes ago
-
Woman hit to death32 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant transforms lives, communities through CPEC flagship project42 minutes ago
-
11 police officials removed from service in Bannu42 minutes ago
-
Man killed over transaction dispute in Khanewal42 minutes ago