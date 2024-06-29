Open Menu

297 Smoke Emitting Vehicle Impounded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM

297 smoke emitting vehicle impounded

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Secretary Regional Transport Authority impounded 297 smoke-emitting vehicles and also imposed a fine of Rs 597,000 during the last two months.

This was disclosed in an anti-smog meeting chaired by deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, here on Saturday.

The officials of the Environment Department also sealed one kiln and also got cases registered against another nine kiln owners.

Similarly, 94 kiln owners were served notices. The department also imposed a fine of Rs 8 lac. They also added that notices were also given to owners of 20 industries for contributing to pollution into the atmosphere.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

2 minutes ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

13 minutes ago
 Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

22 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

1 hour ago
 Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

1 hour ago
 There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

2 hours ago
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

16 hours ago
 Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

16 hours ago
 Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary o ..

Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan