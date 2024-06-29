297 Smoke Emitting Vehicle Impounded
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Secretary Regional Transport Authority impounded 297 smoke-emitting vehicles and also imposed a fine of Rs 597,000 during the last two months.
This was disclosed in an anti-smog meeting chaired by deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, here on Saturday.
The officials of the Environment Department also sealed one kiln and also got cases registered against another nine kiln owners.
Similarly, 94 kiln owners were served notices. The department also imposed a fine of Rs 8 lac. They also added that notices were also given to owners of 20 industries for contributing to pollution into the atmosphere.
