297 Traffic Accidents Reported In 24 Hours
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) At least 297 traffic accidents were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Rescue officials said that a total of 298 people were injured in the accidents, while further 114 seriously injured were transferred to local hospitals and 184 with minor injuries were provided with the first aid on-the-spot.
Rescue officials said that the accidents occurred due to speeding and violation of traffic rules.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 killed as vehicle falls into ravine41 seconds ago
-
Marriyum condoles death of Talat Hussain44 seconds ago
-
FGEHA to implement F-14/15 allotment policy per Supreme Court judgment48 seconds ago
-
Outlaws manhandle Mepco team11 minutes ago
-
Governor Tesori conveys condolences at Talat Hussain's residence11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police provide foolproof security for worship places11 minutes ago
-
IWMB staff apprehends hunter in Margalla Hills National Park11 minutes ago
-
287 raids conducted on hideouts of drug-dealers11 minutes ago
-
PO arrested from Saudi Arabia after 8 years21 minutes ago
-
Green Peace Organization to organize Heat stroke camp on May 2721 minutes ago
-
Safe city projects to prove helpful in crime prevention: IGP21 minutes ago
-
Met Office predicts heatwave conditions in plain areas21 minutes ago