297 traffic accidents reported in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) At least 297 traffic accidents were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rescue officials said that a total of 298 people were injured in the accidents, while further 114 seriously injured were transferred to local hospitals and 184 with minor injuries were provided with the first aid on-the-spot.

Rescue officials said that the accidents occurred due to speeding and violation of traffic rules.