297,427 people to be inoculated against Covid during 4th phase of the RED drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 297,427 residents of the Rawalpindi district would be immunized against the deadly Coronavius during a twelve-day-long 4th phase of the Reach Every Door (RED) drive that commences in the entire district on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Lubna Ishaq told APP that 2200 staff members of the health authority, including 450 skilled persons,450 social mobilizers, 450 data entry operators,450 vaccine carriers,210 Medical officers and 210 Union Council Incharges would participate in achieving the 100 per cent target of the 'RED' corona vaccination campaign.

She added that the drive would be carried out in 210 Union Councils of the district.

Meanwhile, District Surveillance Officer Dr Waqar Ahmed giving details of the vaccinations, informed that 108,390 would jab themselves with the first dose of Covid-19 while the target of the 2nd dose was 189,037 of the total 297,427 inoculations.

He said the vaccine was mandatory for those above 12 years of age and safe for pregnant and other disease-affected people.

Dr Waqar said all possible steps had been taken by the concerned to make the campaign successful.

A sufficient quantity of vaccines was available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign successful.

The health officer urged the residents to get vaccinated at the earliest who had not still jabbed against the deadly disease, adding the vaccination was the only way to defeat coronavirus.

