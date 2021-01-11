UrduPoint.com
297517 Children To Be Administered Polio Drops In Three-day Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:27 PM

As many as 297517 children will be administered polio drops in Attock district during the three-day anti-polio campaign started here on Monday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 297517 children will be administered polio drops in Attock district during the three-day anti-polio campaign started here on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer Health Attock, Dr Jawad Elahi said 1160 teams have been constituted for the polio drive in which 1004 mobile, 116 teams at fixed spots and 40 transit teams would vaccinate children below the age of five in the district.

To supervise the field work, 90 medical officers and 233 area in-charge have been deputed, said.

The polio drive would conclude till January 13.

