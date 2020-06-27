2976 corona SOPs violation cases reported in 15 days across Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :A some of 2976 corona SOPs violation cases were reported during last 15 days across the division.

The divisional teams had sealed 913 shops, impounded 614 vehicles and imposed over Rs 3.1 million fine in line with SOPs violation during this period.

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq has ordered strict action over violation of COVID-19 SOPs.

Lockdown continued some 16 places across the division to control COVID-19 from spreading while 77 corona positive cases emerged from these areas in 15 days, said spokesperson to Commissioner.

As many as 142 corona SOPs violation cases were seemed in a day in Multan division while 68 markets sealed, 20 vehicles impounded and Rs 168,000 fine was imposed by the teams, spokesperson concluded.