298 Suspects Among 718 Arrested By District Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The district police in various crackdowns and operations against criminals and anti-state elements arrested 718 criminals, including 298 suspects during the month of October.

District Police Officer Asif Bahadur told media persons on Wednesday that 20 proclaimed offenders and 73 drug peddlers were also arrested during the period and huge cache of arms, ammunition and narcotics were recovered from their possession.

The accused arrested were wanted by police in cases of kidnapping for ransom, extortion, killings and murder attempt.

Meanwhile, 25 guns, 113 pistols, one hand grenade, two AK-47 and 3747 with ammunition were also recovered.

The DPO urged public to extend cooperation in making Hangu district crime-free.

