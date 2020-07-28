UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2982 Police Personnel To Secure 1220 Eid Congregations In Division: RPO

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

2982 police personnel to secure 1220 Eid congregations in division: RPO

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 1220 Eid congregations will be held in Bahawalpur Division for which 2982 police personnel along with 615 national volunteers and 2412 special police personnel will provide security cover. According to Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak, these 2982 police personnel include 68 inspectors, 192 sub-inspectors, 377 assistant sub-inspectors, 197 head constables and 2127 constables.

He told that the Eid congregations have been divided into three categories depending on the sensitivity.

37 of these congregations are placed in category A, 95 in category B and 1088 in category C. 351 police personnel are performing duties at 40 cattle markets of the division.

He told that 318 CCTV cameras, 964 metal detectors and 28 walkthrough gates will be used to secure the Eid congregations. He said that District Police Officers of all the three districts of Bahawalpur Division have been directed to do technical sweeping of Eid Gahs, Masajid and Imam Bargahs.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Market All

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai collaborates with DHA to upgrade ‘Sm ..

16 minutes ago

International webinar on the “Role of S&T for Na ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center hosts virtual wor ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai South extends stimulus package support growi ..

46 minutes ago

AI powered robots will replace humans on shop floo ..

1 hour ago

ADX lists capital increase shares of JULPHAR

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.