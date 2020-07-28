2982 police personnel to secure 1220 Eid congregations in division: RPO

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 1220 Eid congregations will be held in Bahawalpur Division for which 2982 police personnel along with 615 national volunteers and 2412 special police personnel will provide security cover. According to Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak, these 2982 police personnel include 68 inspectors, 192 sub-inspectors, 377 assistant sub-inspectors, 197 head constables and 2127 constables.

He told that the Eid congregations have been divided into three categories depending on the sensitivity.

37 of these congregations are placed in category A, 95 in category B and 1088 in category C. 351 police personnel are performing duties at 40 cattle markets of the division.

He told that 318 CCTV cameras, 964 metal detectors and 28 walkthrough gates will be used to secure the Eid congregations. He said that District Police Officers of all the three districts of Bahawalpur Division have been directed to do technical sweeping of Eid Gahs, Masajid and Imam Bargahs.