298,250 COVID-19 suspects visit health centres;1549 died so far in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 298,250 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the district's health facilities, out of which 38,620 cases were tested positive, including 35,665 from Rawalpindi and 2955 from other districts who were provided with the required treatment.

District Health Officer for communicable diseases Dr Waqar Ahmed while talking to APP said results of 792 people were awaited,263,484 were declared negative while 36,972 were discharged after recovery so far with 34,049 to Rawalpindi and 2923 from other districts.

He informed that 1549 people had lost their battle of life so far with 1176 to Rawalpindi and 373 from other districts.

"Presently 71 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 8 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,23 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,28 in Institute of Urology,11 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Bilal hospital", he updated.

Dr. Waqar further said that 25 more cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with six belonged to Rawal Town, two from Potohar town, ten from Rawalpindi Cantt, three from Gujar Khan and one each from Chakwal and Islamabad.

"So far 2,777,945 people including 42,737 health workers and 2,735,208 people aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district.

The health officer said that 914 people were quarantined including 513 at homes and 401 in isolation centres, adding the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 2.12 per cent in the district.

