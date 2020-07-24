2988 COVID-19 patients recovered in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 2988 COVID-19 patients out of 4275 have been recovered in Hyderabad district since the outbreak of coronavirus on March 9 while 1227 patients are still under treatment at isolation centres or in home isolation and 58 had succumbed to the contagion.

According to official figures here on Friday, as many as 27,558 COVID-19 tests had so far been conducted in the district till July 23 of them 4275 cases were diagnosed as COVID-19 positive while 23,283 tested negative.