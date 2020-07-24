UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2988 COVID-19 Patients Recovered In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

2988 COVID-19 patients recovered in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 2988 COVID-19 patients out of 4275 have been recovered in Hyderabad district since the outbreak of coronavirus on March 9 while 1227 patients are still under treatment at isolation centres or in home isolation and 58 had succumbed to the contagion.

According to official figures here on Friday, as many as 27,558 COVID-19 tests had so far been conducted in the district till July 23 of them 4275 cases were diagnosed as COVID-19 positive while 23,283 tested negative.

Related Topics

Hyderabad March July Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close a ..

3 minutes ago

Man ends life due to poverty and hunger in Zafarwa ..

41 minutes ago

Reindeer Herders Find Mammoth Fossils in West Sibe ..

3 minutes ago

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute manages Covid-19 pande ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserved verdict on appeal ag ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 8000 liter conta ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.