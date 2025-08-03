299 Dead, 715 Injured In Flash Floods, Torrential Rains Since June 26: NDMA
Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) A total of 299 people, including 140 children, have lost their lives, and 715 others—among them 239 children—have been injured in flash floods and torrential rains that have swept through vulnerable areas of the country since June 26, according to the latest figures issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
A total of 299 people were killed, including 140 children, 102 men, and 57 women, according to the data. Among 715 injured, 239 were children, while 204 women and 272 men sustained injuries.
Since June 26, flash floods and torrential rains have caused widespread destruction, damaging a total of 1,676 houses across the affected areas. Of these, 562 homes were completely destroyed, while 1,114 sustained partial damage. The severe weather also led to the loss of 428 livestock, compounding the impact on local communities.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has carried out 223 extensive rescue operations, successfully evacuating 2,880 individuals from flood-hit regions. To support affected communities, the authority has distributed 13,466 relief items in vulnerable areas. These include 1,999 tents, 61 ration bags, 958 blankets, 569 quilts, 613 mattresses, 1,282 kitchen sets, 1,163 food packs, 350 life jackets, 1,122 Hygiene home kits, 2,170 tarpaulins and 146 de-watering pumps along with other essential supplies.
Authorities have established 71 medical camps, treating 577 people so far.
According to the NDMA, the crisis has affected multiple regions, and joint relief operations are continuing in collaboration with provincial and Federal agencies.
