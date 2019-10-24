299 officials of Capital Development Authority transferred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a major reshuffle has transferred 299 officials from BPS-1 to BPS-16 non-gazetted

Capital Development Authority CDA ) in a major reshuffle has transferred 299 officials from BPS-1 to BPS-16 non-gazetted. The reshuffle has been carried out across the board and across all formations of the authority. The transferred employees include those officials who have been working in the same formations more than three years.

Prime objective behind this reshuffle is to improve service delivery, transparency and ensuring good governance in the authority. Across the board transfer of employees will help enhance capabilities of the employees, said a press release received here on Thursday.

In the past it was observed that the officials were posted in the same formation / wing with mare shifting of desks only. In order to address this issue, prior to reshuffle a month long comprehensive exercise was carried out and it was ensured that the officials working on the same post, same wing and same desk be transferred.

Transferred officials mostly include those officials who have been working on the same post since more than decade. The transfer has been made in Land and Rehabilitation Directorate, Estate Management-I and II, Planning Wing, Finance, Public Relations Directorate, Engineering Wing and other formations.

Instructions have been issued that proper handing taking of the record be carried out in case of any non-compliance or misplacement of the record , action under the rules would be initiated. Transfer and posting of remaining officers and officials would likely to be made in few days.