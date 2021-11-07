UrduPoint.com

299 Sugar Bags Seized

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 07:20 PM

299 sugar bags seized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :In a crackdown on sugar hoarders, the district administration seized 299 sugar bags on Sunday.

The inspection teams checked 22 godowns in Shalimar, 12 in Cantt, 76 in City, 23 in Model Town and 18 warehouses were inspected in Raiwind tehsil of the provincial capital.

A total of 48 FIRs were registered during the last 24 hours. The teams also got arrested 57 shopkeepers and sealed 18 stores for hoarding and black-marketing the commodity in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatha said in a statement that crackdown on hoarders would continue in the city and strict action would be taken against them without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Sunday

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 202 ..

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 PAK Vs SCO Live Upd ..

2 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security ..

Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security solutions at Dubai Airshow

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

2 hours ago
 UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss coopera ..

UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss cooperation

4 hours ago
 UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes cen ..

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes centre stage at Expo Dubai World ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.