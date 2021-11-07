299 sugar bags seized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :In a crackdown on sugar hoarders, the district administration seized 299 sugar bags on Sunday.

The inspection teams checked 22 godowns in Shalimar, 12 in Cantt, 76 in City, 23 in Model Town and 18 warehouses were inspected in Raiwind tehsil of the provincial capital.

A total of 48 FIRs were registered during the last 24 hours. The teams also got arrested 57 shopkeepers and sealed 18 stores for hoarding and black-marketing the commodity in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatha said in a statement that crackdown on hoarders would continue in the city and strict action would be taken against them without any discrimination.