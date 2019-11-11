29,907 smoke-emitting vehicles fined Rs 10.428mln in one month

Traffic Police took actions against 29,907 smoke-emitting vehicles and imposed Rs 10.4289 million fine on them during one-month time period

Besides it, 3,230 vehicles were impounded after declaring them unfit to ply the roads. A public awareness campaign was also run through electronic media during this period.

Moreover, at 848 bus and truck terminals and 137 public places, traffic police officers educated drivers and the public to sensitise them about environmental pollution. Through this special campaign, students of 782 educational institutions were given awareness about protection from smog.

In this regard, 167 seminars and traffic walks at 221 places were held.

Additional IG Traffic Police Punjab has directed all traffic officers to launch a special campaign and take strict legal action against smoke-emitting vehicles.

The Traffic Police, with the cooperation of transport and environment protection department, have formed special teams, which launched a special campaign from Oct 4, 2019 which continued till Nov 3, 2019 for tackling the issue of smog.