UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

29,907 Smoke-emitting Vehicles Fined Rs 10.428mln In One Month

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 06:43 PM

29,907 smoke-emitting vehicles fined Rs 10.428mln in one month

Traffic Police took actions against 29,907 smoke-emitting vehicles and imposed Rs 10.4289 million fine on them during one-month time period

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Traffic Police took actions against 29,907 smoke-emitting vehicles and imposed Rs 10.4289 million fine on them during one-month time period.

Besides it, 3,230 vehicles were impounded after declaring them unfit to ply the roads. A public awareness campaign was also run through electronic media during this period.

Moreover, at 848 bus and truck terminals and 137 public places, traffic police officers educated drivers and the public to sensitise them about environmental pollution. Through this special campaign, students of 782 educational institutions were given awareness about protection from smog.

In this regard, 167 seminars and traffic walks at 221 places were held.

Additional IG Traffic Police Punjab has directed all traffic officers to launch a special campaign and take strict legal action against smoke-emitting vehicles.

The Traffic Police, with the cooperation of transport and environment protection department, have formed special teams, which launched a special campaign from Oct 4, 2019 which continued till Nov 3, 2019 for tackling the issue of smog.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Fine Vehicles Traffic 2019 Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Indian man kills wife for liking Hrithik Roshan, e ..

25 minutes ago

Putin to Hold Phone Conversation With Merkel on Mo ..

1 minute ago

PDWP approves 26 developmental projects costing Rs ..

1 minute ago

No Indication of Foul Play in Death of White Helme ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Military Completes Disengagement Near Pe ..

2 minutes ago

Australia Climate Policy Weakest Among Developed C ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.