UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2,995 Cases Registered Against Criminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

2,995 cases registered against criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 2,995 cases against criminal elements and arrested 3,014 accused under its commitment to "safe Highways, safe people" during the last month.

As many as 1,316 cases were registered against accused for various violations and 381 cases had been registered against weapon holders while 20 kalashnikovs, 22 rifles, 59 guns and carbines, 270 pistols, 2,984 rounds and 408 cartridges were recovered.

Meanwhile, 388 cases were registered against drug peddlers while 6,204 liters of liquor, 48kg of hashish, 2kg opium and 14kg Bhang were recovered from the accused.

The PHP provided help to 14,326 commuters and reunited 45 missing children with their parents.

Taking action against encroachments, 532 temporary structures were removed.

Separately, the PHP also recovered Rs 95,070, 205 items of fireworks, stolen cattle, wood, mobilesand 120Kg dead meet.

Related Topics

Dead Punjab Philippine Peso Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE ‘always stood with each other shou ..

8 minutes ago

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

1 hour ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

2 hours ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

2 hours ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.