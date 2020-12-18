2,995 cases registered against criminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 2,995 cases against criminal elements and arrested 3,014 accused under its commitment to "safe Highways, safe people" during the last month.

As many as 1,316 cases were registered against accused for various violations and 381 cases had been registered against weapon holders while 20 kalashnikovs, 22 rifles, 59 guns and carbines, 270 pistols, 2,984 rounds and 408 cartridges were recovered.

Meanwhile, 388 cases were registered against drug peddlers while 6,204 liters of liquor, 48kg of hashish, 2kg opium and 14kg Bhang were recovered from the accused.

The PHP provided help to 14,326 commuters and reunited 45 missing children with their parents.

Taking action against encroachments, 532 temporary structures were removed.

Separately, the PHP also recovered Rs 95,070, 205 items of fireworks, stolen cattle, wood, mobilesand 120Kg dead meet.