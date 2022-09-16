2996 officers, police personnel to perform duties for Chehlum procession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Around 2,996 officers and personnel of the Karachi police would perform security duties for the procession of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).

Karachi Police spokesperson on Friday said that 76 senior officers of the Karachi police, 355 NGOs, 2,480 head constables/constables, 969 Special Security Unit officers, commandos and 375 officers of Rapid Response Force would be performing security duties in the central procession of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).

Expert snipers of the Special Security Unit had been deployed in surroundings and routes of the main procession, the spokesperson said.

As many as 1000 traffic police officers and personnel would perform duties to maintain the flow of traffic on the routes and in the surroundings of the main procession, including the alternative traffic routes.