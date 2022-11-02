2,998 FIRs registered over violations of anti-dengue SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Administration had registered as many as 2,998 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the Rawalpindi district.

The District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr. Sajjad Mehmood here Wednesday, while giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 671 premises, issued Challans to 7,797, notices to 13,289, and a fine of Rs 9,579,116 imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2022.

Dr. Sajjad informed that around 4,352 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was 5,893 in 2019, 16 in 2020, and 1,781 in 2021 during the period.

The health officer further stated that 43 more dengue cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours including 12 from Potohar town urban area, six from Rawalpindi Cantonment, five from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi and Potohar rural each, while two of each case were reported from Gujjar Khan and Taxila rural.

Presently,130 patients having positive symptoms were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 50 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital,46 to the District Headquarters Hospital, and 34 to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH), adding one patient was in a critical position at HFH.

Dr. Sajjad said that dengue fever was not a life-threatening disease, but it can cause severe life-threatening complications if not treated properly. "If you have a fever of 3-10 days duration with associated symptoms like headache, muscle and joint pains, retro-orbital pain (pain behind the eyeballs), and skin rash, then you need to get yourself checked", he added./395