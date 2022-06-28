UrduPoint.com

299,911 Hajj Pilgrims Arrive In Madinah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 04:30 PM

299,911 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :A total of 299,911 pilgrims from several nationalities have arrived in Madinah, through air and land crossings to perform this year's Hajj, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Statistics on arriving and departing pilgrims in Madinah, issued by the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, showed that 241,859 pilgrims have arrived through the Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah since receiving the first Hajj flights, while the land immigration centre received 45,824 pilgrims who arrived in Madinah through land border crossings.

The statistics also revealed the nationalities of pilgrims staying in Madinah, showing that Bangladeshi pilgrims are the top residents of Madinah with 12,901, followed by Nigerians with 10,216, Indians with 8,350, Pakistanis with 6,954 and Iranians with 6,494 pilgrims.

Moreover, statistics also showed that 205,049 pilgrims left Madinah over the past few days on their way to the Holy Sites in Makkah, where the number of pilgrims staying in Madinah until yesterday totaled 94,837 pilgrims belonging to various nationalities.

Related Topics

Hajj Saudi Makkah Saudi Arabia Border From Top Airport

Recent Stories

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth t ..

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth to join ‘Tiger Force’ throu ..

4 minutes ago
 Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding ..

Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding in Karachi

16 minutes ago
 Careem launches carpooling service

Careem launches carpooling service

20 minutes ago
 England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan ..

England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan set to retire from internation ..

30 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar is expected to return Pakistan soon

Ishaq Dar is expected to return Pakistan soon

33 minutes ago
 India blocks Radio Pakistan's Twitter account

India blocks Radio Pakistan's Twitter account

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.