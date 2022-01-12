UrduPoint.com

2.9kg Hashish, 500gm ICE-drug Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 07:41 PM

2.9kg hashish, 500gm ICE-drug recovered

Excise and Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers, recovered 2.9Kg of hashish and 500gm ICE-drug, collectively in separate actions throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Excise and Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers, recovered 2.9Kg of hashish and 500gm ICE-drug, collectively in separate actions throughout the province.

According to Excise department, Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) Mardan recovered 2.4Kg hashish from a car near Charsadda interchange on Motorway and arrested the driver, identified as Shehzad.

Similarly, EIB-I acting on a tip-off arrested a man who was carrying 500gm ICE-drug in a shopping bag near Madina CNG filling station at Pishtakhara, Kohat Road.

In another crackdown, Excise Department Peshawar arrested a lady smuggler identified as wife of Zahid carrying 2.4Kg hashish in a passenger van near Khazana Sugar Mills, Charsada Road. Another drug peddler Fida Mohammad was also arrested from Etch Chowk for having 500gm hashish.

The cases were registered against the arrested drug peddlers.

App/hsb/

Related Topics

Peshawar CNG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Driver Road Car Wife Man Kohat Mardan Van Charsadda From

Recent Stories

China Calls on US to Close Guantanamo Bay Prison, ..

China Calls on US to Close Guantanamo Bay Prison, Prosecute Torture Perpetrators

4 minutes ago
 Shahbaz expert in fake TTs, political jugglery: SA ..

Shahbaz expert in fake TTs, political jugglery: SACM

4 minutes ago
 Russian, Greek Foreign Ministers Discuss European ..

Russian, Greek Foreign Ministers Discuss European Security Meetings

4 minutes ago
 Shami double strike gives India upper hand against ..

Shami double strike gives India upper hand against South Africa

4 minutes ago
 National Science, Technology, Innovation Policy to ..

National Science, Technology, Innovation Policy to encourage technology driven e ..

7 minutes ago
 Moscow Presented Its Positions on NATO Non-Enlarge ..

Moscow Presented Its Positions on NATO Non-Enlargement - Stoltenberg

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.