2.9kg hashish, 500gm ICE-drug recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Excise and Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers, recovered 2.9Kg of hashish and 500gm ICE-drug, collectively in separate actions throughout the province.

According to Excise department, Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) Mardan recovered 2.4Kg hashish from a car near Charsadda interchange on Motorway and arrested the driver, identified as Shehzad.

Similarly, EIB-I acting on a tip-off arrested a man who was carrying 500gm ICE-drug in a shopping bag near Madina CNG filling station at Pishtakhara, Kohat Road.

In another crackdown, Excise Department Peshawar arrested a lady smuggler identified as wife of Zahid carrying 2.4Kg hashish in a passenger van near Khazana Sugar Mills, Charsada Road. Another drug peddler Fida Mohammad was also arrested from Etch Chowk for having 500gm hashish.

The cases were registered against the arrested drug peddlers.

