UrduPoint.com

29th Death Anniversary Of Master Abdullah Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 06:20 PM

29th death anniversary of Master Abdullah observed

The 29th death anniversary of a renowned Lollywood musician, Master Abdullah was observed on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The 29th death anniversary of a renowned Lollywood musician, Master Abdullah was observed on Tuesday.

During his career, he had prepared the songs for Lollywood hit movies like 'Sharif Badmash', 'Dunya Paisa De', 'Mallangi' and 'Sooraj Mokhi', a private news channel reported.

Master Abdullah had won the Best Musician Nigar Award for the Punjabi film 'Ziddi' in 1973.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Best

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: which foreign players will play mega to ..

HBL PSL 8: which foreign players will play mega tournament for first time?

6 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Air Force Calls F-16s Likely Candidate f ..

Ukrainian Air Force Calls F-16s Likely Candidate for Military Aviation Rearmamen ..

8 minutes ago
 Xi's article on full, rigorous Party self-governan ..

Xi's article on full, rigorous Party self-governance to be published

8 minutes ago
 US Peace Corps Evacuates Volunteers From Peru Amid ..

US Peace Corps Evacuates Volunteers From Peru Amid Unrest - Spokesman

8 minutes ago
 Poland not in talks to send F-16s to Ukraine

Poland not in talks to send F-16s to Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 Degrees of 15 lawyers proved fake

Degrees of 15 lawyers proved fake

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.