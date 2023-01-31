29th death anniversary of Master Abdullah observed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The 29th death anniversary of a renowned Lollywood musician, Master Abdullah was observed on Tuesday.

During his career, he had prepared the songs for Lollywood hit movies like 'Sharif Badmash', 'Dunya Paisa De', 'Mallangi' and 'Sooraj Mokhi', a private news channel reported.

Master Abdullah had won the Best Musician Nigar Award for the Punjabi film 'Ziddi' in 1973.