29th Death Anniversary Of Renowned Actress Nadra Being Observed Today
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The 29th death anniversary of iconic film actress Nadra was being observed on Tuesday.
Nadra was born in Lahore in 1968. Her first film was “Aakhri Jang. She showcased exceptional acting skills and elegance in most of her films and cemented her position in the industry with her enchanting beauty.
Nadra, born in Lahore in 1968, made her film debut with "Aakhri Jang.
" She was known for her exceptional acting skills and elegance, she captivated audiences with her enchanting beauty and quickly established herself as a prominent figure in the industry.
Some of her famous films include Aakhri Jang, Godfather, Zakhmi Aurat, Nachay Nagin, Maula Baksh, Hakoomat, Tohfa, Commando Action, Jadoogarni, Patthar Sheran De, Baadal, Meri Awaz, Mafroor, Jagga Daku, and Tees Maar Khan.
Nadra was assassinated by unknown assailants on August 6, 1995, in Lahore.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive9 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains29 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad49 minutes ago
-
Woman electrocuted59 minutes ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC1 hour ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food2 hours ago
-
Police officials appreciated2 hours ago
-
Bilawal briefed on Sukkur's development Projects & dewatering efforts2 hours ago
-
Driver dies after trailer collided with divider2 hours ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial2 hours ago
-
Safi condemns India’s use of pellet guns in IIOJK2 hours ago