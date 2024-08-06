Open Menu

29th Death Anniversary Of Renowned Actress Nadra Being Observed Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The 29th death anniversary of iconic film actress Nadra was being observed on Tuesday.

Nadra was born in Lahore in 1968. Her first film was “Aakhri Jang. She showcased exceptional acting skills and elegance in most of her films and cemented her position in the industry with her enchanting beauty.

Nadra, born in Lahore in 1968, made her film debut with "Aakhri Jang.

" She was known for her exceptional acting skills and elegance, she captivated audiences with her enchanting beauty and quickly established herself as a prominent figure in the industry.

Some of her famous films include Aakhri Jang, Godfather, Zakhmi Aurat, Nachay Nagin, Maula Baksh, Hakoomat, Tohfa, Commando Action, Jadoogarni, Patthar Sheran De, Baadal, Meri Awaz, Mafroor, Jagga Daku, and Tees Maar Khan.

Nadra was assassinated by unknown assailants on August 6, 1995, in Lahore.

