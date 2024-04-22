29th International Mushaira Good Omen For Karachi: Murtaza Wahab
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 07:32 PM
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that hosting the 29th International Mushaira was a good omen for the city which will promote the academic and literary interest of the citizens and promote constructive and positive thinking, cultural and literary activities have been the tradition of this city
He said this on participating in the 29th International Mushaira held at the Expo Centre Karachi, said a statement on Monday.
He said that the citizens of Karachi have always shown their full support and encouragement, as a nation, we must maintain our vibrant traditions so that future generations can also benefit from them. Through international exhibitions and literary events, Karachi continues to prove itself as a rich land of cultural and literary credibility, he said.
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, eminent poet Iftikhar Arif, Professor Sahar Ansari, Dr.
Pirzada Qasim, Anwar Shaoor, Mahmood Sham, Khursheed Rizvi, Senator Abdul Haseeb, Chief Organizer of the program Mahmood Ahmed Khan, Coordinator Mayor Karachi for International Mushaira Ali Hassan Sajid and a large number of poets who participated in the mushaira were also present on this occasion.
The Mayor said that the participation of a large number of people from all walks of life in the International Mushaira was a proof that the people of Karachi fully appreciate the quality literary activities and consider it an honour for them.
He expressed hope that organizing Aalmi mushaira in Karachi will continue in the future as well and efforts will be made to ensure the participation of more foreign poets, including local poets and guests from other cities of Pakistan.
