29th meeting of Senate of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The 29th meeting of the Senate, the highest governing body of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam, was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri.

The meeting was attended by Member Provincial Assembly Imdad Ali Pitafi, while Secretary Universities and Boards, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, and NED University Vice Chancellor, Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi (representing HEC, Islamabad), participated online. Other notable attendees included former SAU Vice Chancellor and Professor Emeritus Dr. A.Q. Mughal, Vice Chancellor of Mehran University Jamshoro Dr. Abdul Qadeer Rajput (representing Sindh Higher education Commission - SHEC), Pro-Vice Chancellor of Umerkot Campus Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, deans of various faculties, meritorious professors, and chairpersons and heads from different academic and administrative departments.

During the meeting, four key agenda items were discussed, including the approval of annual receipts and payment accounts for development and non-development projects for the financial year 2022-23, the revised budget for 2023-24, budget estimates for 2024-25, and the presentation of the annual report for 2023.

Director of Finance Syed Fida Hussain Shah presented the financial accounts and budgets, while Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, presented the annual report.

SAU Vice Chancellor, Dr. Fateh Marri, in his remarks, stated that the university has continued to progress with the support of the Sindh Government and relevant institutions. He noted that improved financial discipline had resolved several operational issues and strengthened the university’s academic, research, and development activities. The Vice Chancellor expressed optimism that the enhanced administrative measures would enable the university to achieve further milestones and improved rankings.

The Senate members expressed their appreciation for the financial management and reforms carried out under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and commended the Sindh Government for increasing budget allocations for universities, which has facilitated progress despite challenging economic conditions.