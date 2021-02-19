29th Parents Day of CCL to be held on Feb 23

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Cadet College Larkana (CCL) is holding its 29th Parents Day on February 23, at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Stadium.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) PanoAkil Garrison and Chairman BoG Cadet College Larkana Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo will preside over the Annual Parents Day-2021 and gave away the shields and prizes among the successful cadets of the Year.

This was disclosed by the Principal & Project Director/Principal CadetCollege Larkana(CCL) here on Friday.

A variety of programmes has been also arranged for the day, he added.