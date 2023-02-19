UrduPoint.com

29th Syndicate Meeting Decides KKKUK Matters

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2023 | 05:30 PM

29th syndicate meeting decides KKKUK matters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The 29th Syndicate meeting of Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak (KKKUK) has decided various academic and administrative matters of the university in its meeting held the other day.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Johar Ali welcomed Deputy Director Audit Mr. Farid Jalal and Principal GPGC Karak Muhammad Ajmal Khan for their membership of the Syndicate.

Earlier, HEC nominee and Vice Chancellor FATA University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan presented words of appreciation for the Vice Chancellor Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak Prof. Dr. Johar Ali for running the University's business in an amicable way.

He lauded his role in framing detail Rules and Regulations for the University which will also assist the other Universities as well.

Other members Dr. Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Rashad Khattak, Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Abdus Salam, Dr. Abdul Latif and Treasurer Hafiz Ismail Khan also lauded the role of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Johar Ali on account of his consistency and steadiness in discharging various functions of the University.

Hafiz Ismail Khan also applauded the efforts of Prof. Dr. Johar Ali in developing infrastructure of the University in critical times.

The Syndicate disposed of TTS Teachers appointment evaluation criteria about securing and completing research projects and constituted committees in some cases to resolve it according to the Statutes and Rules of the University.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Johar Ali in his address reiterated that he will always concentrate his focus on the University matters irrespective of personal likes and dislikes.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Johar Ali presided the Syndicate meeting and was also attended by HEC Nominee and Vice Chancellor FATA University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, Dean Qurtaba University Peshawar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Riaz, Registrar Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak Muhammad Rashad Khattak, Treasurer Hafiz Ismail Khan, Director QEC Muhammad Shah Din, Deputy Director Audit Farid Jalal, Deputy Registrar Meetings Abdus Salam, HoD Computer Science and Bioinformatics Dr. Muhammad Inam ul Haq, Lecturer Management Sciences Dr. Abdul Latif , Additional Secretary Establishment Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ayaz, Additional Secretary Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Kamran Khan, Deputy Secretary Higher education Archives and libraries Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azhar Zahoor, Principal GPGC Karak Muhammad Ajmal Khan and Principal Girls Post Graduate College KDA Karak Mrs. Falak Naz.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business FATA Education Karak Jahanzeb Khan HEC Post

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce mark ..

16 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

8 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

16 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.