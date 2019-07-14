2)India and Pakistan delegations discuss important affairs during negotiations at Wagah border.

(@imziishan)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) ahore, July 14 (Online) Important affairs came up for discussion during negotiations between Pakistan and India on the Kartarpur corridor project.

They are the quantity of Currency for the Sikh Yatries coming from India, registration and limit of the visas. They also exchanged views on the date for the inauguration ceremony of the project.

The second round of talks between India and Pakistan held at Wagah border.

A 12 member Pakistan delegation was led by spokesman Dr. Faisal and Indian Joint Secretary Interior S.C.Lahore (Pakistan Point news / Online - 14th July, 2019) . Das led the 8 member delegation to the talks.On part of Pakistan work for the completion of a road and construction of a bridge on the river Ravi has almost been completed.