2)KP Government Launches Mobile App For Disaster

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 04:24 PM

2)KP government launches mobile app for disaster

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th July, 2019) Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) government has introduced "Emergency Alert PMDA", a smart phone application, to chart to the citizens about the weather conditions, natural disasters and update them about relief activitiesKP chief minister Mehmood khan instructed to introduce the app after the current moon soon rains caused land sliding and disaster in the upper areas of KP

