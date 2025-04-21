2mn youth, 1000 employment companies registered on digital hub: Rana Mashood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan said here Monday that youth empowerment remains a top priority for the elected government, which is fully committed to utilizing all available resources for the socioeconomic development of the country's young population.

Addressing an impressive ceremony at the Institute of Management Sciences (IMS) in Hayatabad, Peshawar, Rana Mashood said the first-ever National Youth Policy is developed through inclusive consultations, with feedback being collected from youth in 25 cities, including those in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, via digital forms. So far, nearly two million young individuals have registered on the newly launched Digital Youth Hub platform.

He added that more than 1,000 national and international companies have also registered on the platform to provide employment opportunities for the youth.

Upon arrival, Rana Mashood was warmly welcomed by IMS Director Dr. Usman Ghani Khan, renowned religious scholar Maulana Khalilullah, officials from the Higher Education Department, faculty members, and a large number of students.

Highlighting the key initiatives for youth empowerment underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the Youth Empowerment Program aims to provide students with quality education, skills development, and necessary facilities to prepare them for a productive and dynamic future.

He stressed that chaos and anarchy have a detrimental impact on society and hinder national development.

“Technical and vocational education is essential for building a knowledgeable and progressive society,” he noted.

Warning against anti-state elements attempting to create differences between citizens and state institutions, he emphasized that such negative agendas would be defeated through the collective strength of the people.

“Youth are most valuable asset of Pakistan. Their engagement in positive and constructive activities is vital for fostering a tolerant and prosperous society,” he said.

Rana Mashood also mentioned a landmark Youth Convention recently held in Peshawar, aimed at gathering input from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's youth to shape a more effective Youth Policy.

He urged young people, including students from religious seminaries, to register on the Digital Youth Hub and become active participants in national development.

Further, he stated that Chief Ministers of all provinces have been involved in the Federal government’s Education Emergency Program, ensuring educational benefits reach students across Pakistan.

Concluding his address, Rana Mashood advised students to focus on education and vocational training, stressing that both are crucial for securing dignified employment and playing a constructive role in Pakistan’s progress.

Earlier, Rana Mashood visited to the Office of Chief Secretary KP where he was informed about intiatives and reforms taken for empowerment of the Prime Minister's Youth Program. He was warmly received by senior officials of KP Government.