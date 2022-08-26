2nd 054 A/P multi-role frigate PNS Taimur inducted in PN fleet

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :PNS Taimur, second of four Type 054-A/P multi-role frigates, was inducted into the fleet of Pakistan Navy on Friday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest at the frigate's induction ceremony held here at the PN Dockyard, according to a press release.

The contract for four multi-role frigates (Type 054-A/P) for the Pakistan Navy was signed between Pakistan and China in June 2018. PNS Tughril, the lead ship of Type 054-A/P was inducted into the PN fleet in January this year, while PNS Taimur was commissioned on June 23 at Shanghai, China.

During return passage to Pakistan, PNS Taimur port called Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, and participated in bilateral naval exercises with various friendly countries.

Addressing the ceremony, Admiral Niazi said the Type 054-A/P frigates were state of the art, potent and multipurpose platforms, which would serve Pakistan Navy for years to come.

Such projects, he said, were manifestation of the trust and mutual cooperation that existed with "our time tested friends".

The naval chief also highlighted the importance of developing geo-strategic environment in the Indian Ocean and emphasized the need to have a potent naval force in order to counter rising maritime challenges.

He underlined the importance of strong maritime defence and security for Pakistan and reiterated that induction of modern ships would significantly enhance the Pakistan Navy's capability of safeguarding the country's maritime interests.

Later, the naval chief handed over the ship's traditional scroll to the Commander Pakistan Fleet, followed by prayers from the Almighty.

The ceremony was attended by guests from Embassy of China and serving/retired officers of the three services.