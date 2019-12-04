UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2nd Alhamra National Exhibition Underway

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:12 PM

2nd Alhamra National Exhibition underway

The 2nd Alhamra National Exhibition which is in progress at Alhamra Art Gallery, the Mall, attracted a large number of visitors especially the students of fine arts on the seventh day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The 2nd Alhamra National Exhibition which is in progress at Alhamra Art Gallery, the Mall, attracted a large number of visitors especially the students of fine arts on the seventh day.

A group of 35 students from Kinnaird College for Women also visited the Exhibition.

During the visit, the students praised Alhamra's efforts for encouraging the new generation in arts and said it would help in the promotion of arts among students.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council, Athar Ali Khan, said that Alhamra National Exhibition was a platform for fine arts students to refine their abilities.

The exhibition will remain open till December 8, 2019.

Related Topics

Lahore Fine Visit Progress December Women 2019 From

Recent Stories

Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fig ..

7 minutes ago

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

20 minutes ago

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

43 minutes ago

MoI&#039;s Security Qualifications Center certifie ..

46 minutes ago

AquaChemie to set up AED150 million chemical termi ..

2 hours ago

Late strikes give Northern advantage on action-pac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.