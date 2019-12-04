2nd Alhamra National Exhibition underway

The 2nd Alhamra National Exhibition which is in progress at Alhamra Art Gallery, the Mall, attracted a large number of visitors especially the students of fine arts on the seventh day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The 2nd Alhamra National Exhibition which is in progress at Alhamra Art Gallery, the Mall, attracted a large number of visitors especially the students of fine arts on the seventh day.

A group of 35 students from Kinnaird College for Women also visited the Exhibition.

During the visit, the students praised Alhamra's efforts for encouraging the new generation in arts and said it would help in the promotion of arts among students.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council, Athar Ali Khan, said that Alhamra National Exhibition was a platform for fine arts students to refine their abilities.

The exhibition will remain open till December 8, 2019.