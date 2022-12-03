2nd All Pakistan Student Societies summit begins today

The 2nd All Pakistan Summit for Student Societies, a conglomeration of youth enrolled in the public and private sector universities, will commence on Sunday with a 5-km Marathon on The Mall from Governor's House to the GC University Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The 2nd All Pakistan Summit for Student Societies, a conglomeration of youth enrolled in the public and private sector universities, will commence on Sunday with a 5-km Marathon on The Mall from Governor's House to the GC University Lahore.

For the first time, girls are also participating in the marathon for the 3-km run from GPO Chowk to the University's Clock Tower, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

"During the six-day summit, well-endowed students would demonstrate a variety of skills in exhibiting the concepts promoting compassion, spiritual elation, tolerance, empathy, civic responsibility, social parity, inclusive growth and national cohesion," said Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi, while chairing a meeting of the organisational committee of the summit. He reviewed arrangements for intellectual discourses, co-curricular and sports activities.

The summit is being hosted by the GCU Lahore in collaboration with the Punjab Youth Affairs and Sports Department, non-government organisation Shaoor Foundation, Superior University, British Council Pakistan and the University of Punjab.

VC Prof Zaidi believed that the week-long summit would also serve as a forum to showcase the functioning of numerous societies and clubs of the GCU Lahore to the rest of the world. "It will also provide an opportunity to students to develop leadership qualities and become harbingers of change at the national and international level," he added.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman will chair a session of the summit on Dec 6, while Punjab Minister for Higher education Raja Yassir Hamayun would address the inaugural session on Monday, Dec 5.