2nd anniversary of constable Shahid observed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Police held special ceremony on the second anniversary of constable Shahid Arshad Ali's martyrdom.

A police guard attended grave of the martyr, where a well-disciplined police contingent saluted the grave, laid a wreath and offered prayers for the departed soul.

The constable who embraced martyrdom on December 5, 2022, during an operation against lawbreakers in the Manga Mandi area, was remembered for his courageous service.