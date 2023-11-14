Open Menu

2nd Annual Matriculation Result Declared

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 04:30 PM

2nd annual matriculation result declared

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Faisalabad education Board has declared the result of matriculation second

annual examination-2022 here Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, the result declaration ceremony was held under the chairmanship

of Secretary Board Dr Saleem Tiqi Shah, While Controller Examinations Naveed Hussain Qureshi, Deputy Secretary General Registration Branch Dr Babar Dogar, and others were present.

The result uploaded on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

A total number of 20,925 students appeared in the second annual examination of which 6,413 candidates were declared pass with percentage 30.65.

