2nd annual Sports festival concludes at Public School Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Second annual Sports festival concluded here in Girls Section Stadium of Public school Hyderabad on Saturday.

Divisional Commissioner Nadeem u Rehman was the chief guest on the occasion.

Talking to the media during the concluding ceremony, the Commissioner said that curricular activities as well as co-curricular activities particularly sports play a positive role in physical growth and character building. He said that our youth were very talented.

Therefore, the government was making sincere efforts to provide better sports opportunities and facilities to the young generation so that youth take maximum part in sports like healthy activities instead of wasting precious time in negative tactics.

The Principal Public School Imran Ahmed Larik said that health activities were the only source for the growth of children and our School usually organizes such events and around 40 different sports events were held last year in which 600 students participated.

In the concluding ceremony different sports competitions were held including race,karatay, Table tennis and, Tennis in which a large number of male, female students took part. The Divisional Commissioner at the end distributed prizes among players for best performance.

A largenumber of students, parents and officers of relevant departments also attended the ceremony.