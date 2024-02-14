2nd Anti-polio Campaign From Feb 26
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The second anti-polio campaign of the current year will start from February 26, and continue till March 1.
According to the district information officer, training had been started in connection with the anti-polio campaign under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Narowal Dr. Muhammad Naveed Haider.
District Officer Health Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Deputy district officers of three tehsils -- Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Dr. Qaiser Waseem, Dr.
Muhammad Asif, DSV Mujahid Ali and all the in-charges of RHC and BHUs participated in the training.
The CEO health instructed all in-charges to perform their duties wholeheartedly for success of the anti-polio campaign, starting from February 26, because the future of the new generation was related to their health.
He said that the development and prosperity of the country was related to the health of the children. It should be noted that since 2003 Narowal is a polio-free district.
