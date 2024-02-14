Open Menu

2nd Anti-polio Campaign From Feb 26

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

2nd anti-polio campaign from Feb 26

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The second anti-polio campaign of the current year will start from February 26, and continue till March 1.

According to the district information officer, training had been started in connection with the anti-polio campaign under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Narowal Dr. Muhammad Naveed Haider.

District Officer Health Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Deputy district officers of three tehsils -- Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Dr. Qaiser Waseem, Dr.

Muhammad Asif, DSV Mujahid Ali and all the in-charges of RHC and BHUs participated in the training.

The CEO health instructed all in-charges to perform their duties wholeheartedly for success of the anti-polio campaign, starting from February 26, because the future of the new generation was related to their health.

He said that the development and prosperity of the country was related to the health of the children. It should be noted that since 2003 Narowal is a polio-free district.

Related Topics

Narowal February March All From

Recent Stories

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League ..

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assa ..

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns

17 hours ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

17 hours ago
 CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross trag ..

CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy

17 hours ago
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

17 hours ago
 Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

17 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

17 hours ago
 Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest aga ..

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay

17 hours ago
 SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in ..

SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta

17 hours ago
 SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corpo ..

SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan