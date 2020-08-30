2nd APAPPS review meeting in Kabul on Aug 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Senior officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan on Monday (Aug 31) will hold a second review meeting under Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace & Solidarity (APAPPS) in Kabul.

According to a press release of the foreign office shared by its spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on his twitter account on Sunday, foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood will lead Pakistan's delegation comprising senior officials whereas the Afghan side would be led by deputy foreign minister Mirwais Nab.

`The press release further said that during the second meeting, all five working groups under APAPPS will review the implementation status of earlier discussions and decisions, with a view to taking the process forward.

`"APAPPS provides an important forum to address common challenges and deepen mutual trust and understanding. Effective utilization of the APAPPS mechanism is pivotal in advancing the shared objectives of peace, stability, prosperity and development," it added.

`APAPPS was established in 2018 to provide a comprehensive and structured framework for institutional engagement in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The framework comprises five working groups focused on politico-diplomatic, military to military coordination, intelligence cooperation, economy, and refugee issues.

The first review meeting was held in Islamabad on 10th June 2019.\932