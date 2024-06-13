2nd Art & Design Degree Show Inaugurated
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The 2nd Art & Design Degree show for graphic design students was inaugurated under the aegis of the Department of Art & Design, Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), here on Thursday.
The event was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, accompanied by Registrar Asif A. Malik, Coordinator of the Faculty of Science and Technology, Prof. Dr. Saima Akram, Head of the Physics Department, Dr. Ayesha Younis, and Additional Director of Media, Ms. Amara Javed.
Department of Art & Design Head Ms. Tuba Najam welcomed the distinguished guests and led them through the exhibition, showcasing the creative works of the students from the 2020-24 batches. The display featured 26 graphic design projects, highlighting the students' prowess in visual communication, creativity, and technical skills.
The evaluation of the students' work was conducted by an esteemed panel of jurors, including Ms Zain Manzoor, Assistant Professor (visiting), who served as the internal juror, and Ms.
Farwa Batool, Assistant Professor at GC University Faisalabad, who served as the external juror. Their expertise provided valuable feedback and recognition for the students' efforts.
VC Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli and all the visitors praised the students for their strong understanding of design principles, color theory, and typography. The effective use of visual elements to convey messages and the innovative approach to design challenges were particularly commended.
The degree show marks a significant milestone for the students, who are now prepared to embark on their professional journeys. Their work demonstrates their readiness to make meaningful contributions to the world of graphic design.
This event not only celebrated the achievements of the students but also underscored the department's commitment to fostering creativity and excellence in the field of art and design.
