2nd Biannual Report On NFC Award Implementation Laid In NA

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 09:49 PM

The 2nd Biannual Report on the Monitoring of the Implementation of the NFC Award for the period from January to June 2022 was laid in the National Assembly

The report is submitted under Clause (3B) of Article 160 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The report is submitted under Clause (3B) of Article 160 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

