2nd BoD Meeting Of NEECA Held

Mon 02nd March 2020

2nd BoD meeting of NEECA held

The 2nd Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) held here Monday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):The 2nd Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) held here Monday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan.

Representatives from Provincial Designated Agencies/Energy Departments, Finance Division, Ministry of Science and Technology, Climate Change, Industries, Petroleum, Housing, Planning Division attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Dr.Sardar Mohazzam, MD NEECA presented milestones which NEECA had achieved so far and activities (specifically Revision of National Energy Conservation Policy and Development of Provincial Energy Efficiency Action Plans with the support of the World Bank) to be undertaken by June 2020 as per the Performance Contract submitted by the Minister for Energy (Power Division) to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Board approved the minutes of the 1st BoD meeting of NEECA and approved the composition of the sub-committees of the NEECA Board. The board recommended NEECA to submit the case for getting a budget allocation of Rs 500 million to Finance Division.

The minister directed MD NEECA to share the Strategy Plan for Energy Efficiency (2020-2025) with all the relevant stakeholders, focus on low hanging fruits like motors, fans, boiler etc, identify the roles of Provincesand present it in the next Board meeting along with the suitableorganizational structure of NEECA focusing on all sectors of the economy.

