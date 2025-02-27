Open Menu

2nd Convocation Of GC University Hyderabad Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 05:10 PM

2nd Convocation of GC University Hyderabad held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Second convocation of GC University Hyderabad was held on Thursday, where 270 students from various disciplines were awarded degrees.

The ceremony was presided over by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif, who congratulated the graduating students and their parents. In her address, Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif highlighted the significance of the convocation, calling it a memorable and meaningful milestone in the university's academic Calendar. She urged the graduating students to utilize their education and skills for the development of society.

She also shed light on the achievements of GC University Hyderabad, emphasizing the institution’s commitment to innovation and high academic standards in research and education.

The Vice Chancellor further stated that GC University has made remarkable progress in recent years, including the establishment of new faculties and departments, merit-based hiring of PhD faculty, scholarships for students, the setup of artificial intelligence and digital laboratories, testing services, digitization of processes, approval of the master plan, initiation of development work at the new campus, construction of new academic and administrative blocks, international conferences, linkages with industries, agreements with international universities, and global exchange programs, particularly scholarships for African students.

The graduating students belonged to the departments of English Language and Literature, Computer Science, Education, Botany, Chemistry, Zoology, Physics, and Mathematics. The convocation was attended by prominent figures from various walks of life, including the Mayor of Hyderabad, Kashif Shoro, Vice Chancellors Dr. Abdul Qadeer Rajput, Deans, Directors, parents of the graduates, faculty members, and other distinguished guests. Mayor Kashif Shoro congratulated the students and extended his best wishes for their future. At the conclusion of the ceremony, the graduates pledged to contribute to the progress of the nation and uphold the values of education. Hyderabad, Sindh February 27, 2025.

APP/mwq

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

30 minutes ago
 Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on bod ..

Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid A ..

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

46 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campa ..

ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan

1 hour ago
 Khalifa Award for Education launches judging proce ..

Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful ..

Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations

1 hour ago
Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely o ..

Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialog ..

Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder r ..

2 hours ago
 Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA ..

Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour st ..

2 hours ago
 MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on ..

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..

3 hours ago
 Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minis ..

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan