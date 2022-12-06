2nd day of 6th International Volunteer Day CERTs Challenge opened

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Sri Lankan Maj Gen (R) Sudantha Ranasinghe on Tuesday opened the 2nd day of 6th International Volunteer Day CERTs (Community Emergency Response Teams) Challenge here at Emergency Services Academy.

He thanked the Emergency Services academy for providing team of trainers for capacity building of Sri Lanka Team and inviting for this event.

He congratulated all teams for wining division level competition and finally they were representing their districts at international CERTs Challenge.

He added that it was also a matter of great honour for Sri Lankan CERT Team for participating in this challenge. It would be really a great learning experience for Sri Lankan team to exhibit Community Action Disaster Response (CADRE) skills in such a grand competition, he added.

Addressing the ceremony, Sudantha Ranasinghe said that it was an opportunity for his team to learn best practices and "I am sure from this platform we will improve emergency preparedness response and prevention in our country with the help of volunteers".

He also appreciated and acknowledged the team of organizers, evaluators and support staff of Emergency Services Academy and Headquarters for organizing and providing such a big platform to exhibit disaster response skills to all volunteers of Pakistan & Sri Lanka.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer said that today was a remarkable day not only for local but international level too.

He saluted to volunteers as they gave their time to assist emergency service in management of emergencies and safety promotion activities.

Dr Rizwan Naseer welcomed the Sri Lankan delegation headed by Maj Gen (Retd) Sudantha Ranasinghe, Director General Disaster Management Center Sri Lanka and CERT team from Sri Lanka.

He said that being volunteer was a great spirit and establishment of Rescue-1122 was a result of tireless efforts of 12 years of volunteerism.

Now, the rescue service was available at doorsteps to the people by just dialing one number 1122.

He also welcomed all the team especially Pak Army and Sri Lankan team in second day of CERT Challenge.

Earlier, Deeba Shahnaz Head of Community Safety & Information presented a briefing about three days of 6th International Volunteer CERT Challenge.

She apprised that a total of 59 CERTs/volunteers teams from all over Pakistan including international team of Sri Lanka, Pak-Army, Embassy, Academia, industries and different private organizations were participating in International Volunteer Day CERTs Challenge 2022.

She said the participants were being given different mock-scenarios regarding Management of Mass Causality Incident (MCI), light search & rescue, basic life support & first aid, response to fire and wateremergencies.

All teams would be assessed and evaluated by the qualified instructors of the Academy, she added.