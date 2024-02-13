Open Menu

2nd Day Of Boot Camp At Karachi Commerce & Economics College

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM

2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college

The College Education Department orchestrated an impressive gathering on the second day of the Boot Camp at Government College of Commerce and Economics No. 1 Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The College Education Department orchestrated an impressive gathering on the second day of the Boot Camp at Government College of Commerce and Economics No. 1 Karachi.

Male and female teachers, principals, and officers from various regions across the province came together for this meticulously organized event.

The Primary objective of the event was to foster collaboration and inclusivity in developing a robust monitoring and evaluation (M&E) framework for colleges.

By directly involving teachers and principals, this initiative ensures a comprehensive understanding of the educational landscape while leveraging their invaluable insights and frontline experiences.

Furthermore, by engaging stakeholders at every level, the resulting framework is poised to be more responsive, adaptable, and reflective of the diverse needs and challenges encountered in educational institutions across the province.

These concerted efforts towards enhancing M&E practices ultimately pave the way for elevating the quality of education and fostering a culture of excellence within college settings.

Related Topics

Karachi Education Commerce Event From Government

Recent Stories

KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation dr ..

KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive

1 minute ago
 ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the ..

ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program ..

5 minutes ago
 Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahaw ..

Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar

5 minutes ago
 FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 mont ..

FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months

5 minutes ago
 SFA to work on self-assessment program

SFA to work on self-assessment program

5 minutes ago
 Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese cu ..

Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese culture, traditions: Pak diploma ..

13 minutes ago
LESCO disconnects WASA connections

LESCO disconnects WASA connections

13 minutes ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

13 minutes ago
 Commitment, time management must be inculcated in ..

Commitment, time management must be inculcated in youth for bright future: Dr Ka ..

3 minutes ago
 Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in ..

Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock

3 minutes ago
 Govt committed for bringing more improvements in a ..

Govt committed for bringing more improvements in agriculture sector: Kausar

3 minutes ago
 Medical colleges should focus on research: Dr Asla ..

Medical colleges should focus on research: Dr Aslam

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan