2nd Day Of Boot Camp At Karachi Commerce & Economics College
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM
The College Education Department orchestrated an impressive gathering on the second day of the Boot Camp at Government College of Commerce and Economics No. 1 Karachi
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The College Education Department orchestrated an impressive gathering on the second day of the Boot Camp at Government College of Commerce and Economics No. 1 Karachi.
Male and female teachers, principals, and officers from various regions across the province came together for this meticulously organized event.
The Primary objective of the event was to foster collaboration and inclusivity in developing a robust monitoring and evaluation (M&E) framework for colleges.
By directly involving teachers and principals, this initiative ensures a comprehensive understanding of the educational landscape while leveraging their invaluable insights and frontline experiences.
Furthermore, by engaging stakeholders at every level, the resulting framework is poised to be more responsive, adaptable, and reflective of the diverse needs and challenges encountered in educational institutions across the province.
These concerted efforts towards enhancing M&E practices ultimately pave the way for elevating the quality of education and fostering a culture of excellence within college settings.
