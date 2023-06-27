Open Menu

2nd Death Anniversary Of Artist Begum Khursheed Shahid Observed

Published June 27, 2023

2nd death anniversary of artist Begum Khursheed Shahid observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The 2nd death anniversary of renowned tv and Radio artist Begum Khursheed Shahid observed on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel,Khursheed Shahid began acting and singing at the age of nine from All India Radio, Delhi,she was born in 1923 in Delhi.

After the Partition in 1947, she along with her family moved to Lahore in Pakistan.

Station Director Radio Pakistan Mehmood Nizami introduced Begum Khursheed Shahid for the first time in Radio Pakistan.

Khursheed did a lot of quality theatre plays written by Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Manto and Sadequain.

She performed in various famous TV dramas including Ras Malai, Wadi-e-Purkhar, Kaanch Ka Pul, Fehmida Ki Kahani, Ustani Rahat Ki Zabani, Kiran Kahani and Dhund.

In 1995 Khursheed was honoured for her contributions towards the singing, film and television industry with the Pride of Performance by government of Pakistan.

She died on this day at the age of 95.

