2nd death anniversary of comedian Ismail Tara observed on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The second death anniversary of renowned comedian Ismail Tara is being observed on Sunday.

He was born on November 16, 1949, in Karachi. His real name was Muhammad Ismail Merchant. He joined the performing arts in 1964 and performed on stage, television and cinema during his career.

He performed on the silver screen and played various roles in different films. He won Nigar Awards five times during his showbiz career.

His famous dramas include Fifty Fity, Rubber Band, Yeh Zindagi Hai, One-Way Ticket, Delhi Colony, Ismail Time, and other stage dramas.

Ismail Tara died in Karachi at the age of 73 due to kidney disease.