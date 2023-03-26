2nd death anniversary of Haseena Moin observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistani dramatist, playwright and scriptwriter, Haseena Moin was paid glowing tributes on her remarkable services in the field of literature, on her second death anniversary observed on Sunday.

She was born on 20 November in 1941 at Kanpur, United Provinces of British India and after the independence of Pakistan in 1947, she migrated with her family to Pakistan, said a news release received here.

Haseena Moin wrote several plays for stage, radio and television which were highly appreciated and lauded by the people.

She was the recipient of the Pride of Performance award for her services to the performing arts in Pakistan.

She wrote Pakistan's first original script Kiran Kahani aired in the early-1970s. Before this, ptv relied on novel-based scripts for dramas.

Haseena Moeen is considered to be the best playwright and dramatist Pakistan has ever witnessed.

She passed away on this day in 2021 in Karachi.