2nd Death Anniversary Of Stage Actor Tariq Teddy Observed
Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The second death anniversary of Tariq Teddy, a renowned Pakistani stage actor and comedian, was observed on
Tuesday.
He was born in Faisalabad in 1976 and began his career in 1990, becoming a main figure in Punjabi theater and
films.
He is particularly remembered for his roles in famous stage dramas and the 2004 film Salakhain
Tariq Teddy passed away on this date in 2022 at the age of 46 due to liver-related health issues.
Recent Stories
No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two pangolins rescued from Islamabad's G-13 sector released into wild1 minute ago
-
IBCC launches Model Assessment Framework11 minutes ago
-
Corrupt elements, not to be spared : DPO Lakki11 minutes ago
-
Inter-District School cricket tournament concluded in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
KPK Law Minister inspects developmental works in Chorlaki, Kohat11 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt launches 'Child Protection Management Information System'11 minutes ago
-
NUML literature fest showcases Pakistan's rich culture & artistic spirit21 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court:21 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held at UAD to mark world Radiology Day21 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat inaugurates training on agriculture statistics21 minutes ago
-
Senate Education Body restores 137 teachers; addresses media misinformation21 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor, Oman CG discuss matters of importance, IDEAS 202431 minutes ago