Open Menu

2nd Death Anniversary Of Stage Actor Tariq Teddy Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM

2nd death anniversary of stage actor Tariq Teddy observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The second death anniversary of Tariq Teddy, a renowned Pakistani stage actor and comedian, was observed on

Tuesday.

He was born in Faisalabad in 1976 and began his career in 1990, becoming a main figure in Punjabi theater and

films.

He is particularly remembered for his roles in famous stage dramas and the 2004 film Salakhain

Tariq Teddy passed away on this date in 2022 at the age of 46 due to liver-related health issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Film And Movies Tariq Teddy

Recent Stories

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: ..

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda

34 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

3 hours ago
 US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

4 hours ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

4 hours ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

5 hours ago
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

6 hours ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

9 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

17 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan