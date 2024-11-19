2nd death anniversary of stage actor Tariq Teddy observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The second death anniversary of Tariq Teddy, a renowned Pakistani stage actor and comedian, was observed on

Tuesday.

He was born in Faisalabad in 1976 and began his career in 1990, becoming a main figure in Punjabi theater and

films.

He is particularly remembered for his roles in famous stage dramas and the 2004 film Salakhain

Tariq Teddy passed away on this date in 2022 at the age of 46 due to liver-related health issues.