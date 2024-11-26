2nd DOSTI Peshawar women literature festival starts at SBBWU

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The 2nd edition of the DOSTI Peshawar Women Literature Festival (DPWLF) was inaugurated here on Tuesday at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU), bringing together women writers, artists, and intellectuals from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Organized by Dosti Welfare Organization and SBBWU, in collaboration with NCHD and other esteemed partners, the festival celebrated the literary and cultural contributions of women in Pakistan.

Rakhsanda Naz, Ombudsperson KPK for the protection of women against harassment at the work place, stressed on spreading awareness of women and enlightened female participants and students about their legal rights.

Guest of honour Mohammad Rafique Khan Mohmand Director Social welfare, special education and women empowerment KPK praised women coming from FATA and regions far from the city to get education and to serve and appreciated their efforts.

Dr Altaf Qader expressed the importance of literature festival in promoting art and literature.

The ceremony commenced with the opening remarks of Dr Hamida Bibi the chief organizer of Dosti Peshawar women literature festival and head of the department of History and Pakistan Studies SBBWU.

She emphasized on the university’s commitment to promoting women’s voices in literature and leadership.

During the event a tribute was paid to the successful and prominent women from various walks of life including Haleema, Fouzia Taj, Naheed Afridi, Uzma Mukaram, Syeda Attia Parven and many others.

Key events of the festival included a panel discussion on "Khawateen Adab aur "Agahi ek naye door ka aghaz," featuring notable speakers like Dr Bismena, Fouzia Taj, Shaheen Amin and Shamshad Nazli.

A book launch by poet Bushra Farrukh, and cultural exhibits were also held to celebrate the region’s diversity.

Special addresses by Altaf Qadri, Co-founder, highlighted the festival’s transformative impact.

The event concluded with a shield distribution ceremony and a vote of thanks by Dr Hamida Bibi.

Chief Guest Tashfeen Haider Director General, Culture and Tourism Authority in his speech highlighted role of women in every field and its impactful results in development of the society and State.

He also thanked the organizing team Dr Hamida Bibi, Tahfeen Zia, Dr Sumaira Gul, Sania Siraj and Dr Zarmina Baloch for their efforts in conducting this event.

The DOSTI Peshawar Women Literature Festival has set a remarkable benchmark for celebrating women’s contributions to literature, paving the way for a more inclusive literary and cultural future in Pakistan.