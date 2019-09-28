2nd edition of Lahore Biennale to be held early next year

(@imziishan)

Lahore Biennale Foundation (LBF) on Saturday announced to hold second edition of Lahore Biennale LB02 from January 26 to February 29, 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : Lahore Biennale Foundation (LBF) on Saturday announced to hold second edition of Lahore Biennale LB02 from January 26 to February 29, 2020

The second Lahore Biennale, curated by Hoor Al Qasimi, was made possible with the support of the Punjab government. LB02 critically explores questions of identity, borders, and conflict at a time of growing division and ecological crisis. With a focus on the Global South, the programme brings together artists from across Asia and the wider world to foster much-needed solidarities and collective thinking on the global and regional problems.

Hoor Al Qasimi is President and Director of Sharjah Art Foundation and curated numerous international art exhibitions including the 2015 UAE Pavilion at The Venice Biennale. She is a graduate of the Royal academy of Arts and the Royal College of Art in London. She serves on the board of Directors of MOMA PS1/New York. KW Institute for Contemporary Art/Berlin, Ashkal Alwan/Beirut, Darat Al Funun/ Amman, and the Sharjah Architecture Triennial.

In addition to the art projects on display throughout the city, local audiences and educational institutions would be engaged through ambitious film and academic programmes, featuring workshops, lectures, screenings, public panels and artists' talks, said Hoor Al Qasimi.

"The objective is to offer an expansive and generous vision of the future characterized by multiplicity and openness, rather than by homogeneity and closure.," she added.

While, LBF Executive Director Qudsia Rahim said, "Given the skewed representation of Pakistan within global media and the relative scarcity of regional dialogues within South Asia, there is a pressing need to foster a deeper and multifaceted exchange within the region and with the rest of the world. Through LBO2, we serve as a stimulus for these conversations and in fostering linkages with the wider region." Since the city of Lahore becames a wonderful catalyst for engaging local audiences with contemporary art and incorporating regional artists into the global art scene, she said, the LBF is going to hold the LB02.