2nd flood wave in Chenab River passes safely

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Under the effective supervision of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan and dynamic leadership of Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem, the second high flood wave in the Chenab River at Kot Momin has passed safely.

According to the official spokesperson here on Friday, the concerted efforts of Rescue 1122, Health Department, Police, Livestock, Pakistan Army, Highways, Irrigation Department, district and tehsil administration, and the public played a crucial role in mitigating potential damage.

The deputy commissioner said that timely strategy of the Irrigation Department and effective measures by the district administration prevented massive losses. He said that the water level at Talabwala and Chiniot bridges is decreasing, and the river is expected to return to its original course by tonight, adding that the relief operations are underway in flood-affected areas, with restoration work resuming as the water recedes.

Captain (retd) Muhammad Wasim said that the district administration is providing cooked meals and rations to affected individuals in safe locations and temporary camps. He mentioned that the Health Department's mobile, fixed, and boat teams are providing medical facilities to those affected and the Highways Department has restored critical roads, and repairs are ongoing for other damaged roads.

He said that the Livestock Department is providing fodder to livestock in affected areas, "A comprehensive survey will be conducted to assess damages and provide detailed reports to the Punjab government for timely financial assistance to affected individuals", the DC added.